Police arrest 10 people in Vancouver who joined Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion protests took place Monday in about 60 cities around the globe

A protester with the group Extinction Rebellion wears the likeness of an orca whale and a black veil as the group occupies the Burrard Bridge Ã closing it to vehicle traffic going into and out of downtown Vancouver, on Monday October 7, 2019. The protest was one of many that shut down bridges across the country as protesters declared a climate rebellion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Police say 10 people were arrested late Monday for obstruction of justice after they refused to leave a bridge linking the city’s downtown to the west side.

They say between 10 and 11 p.m., “police were forced to arrest” environmental protesters who refused to leave the Burrard Street Bridge even after requests and warnings.

They say the protest, which joined similar demonstrations around the world as part of the global Extinction Rebellion movement urging more government action to fight climate change, was peaceful with no major incidents until the arrest.

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Earlier in the day, traffic cameras showed several dozen demonstrators marching in the lanes of the bridge, one of three spans into the city’s downtown core.

The protesters said they would allow buses, emergency vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians to cross the four-lane bridge, which sees about 55,000 vehicles a day.

Extinction Rebellion protests took place Monday in about 60 cities around the globe, including Toronto, Halifax and Edmonton, with Montreal’s protest postponed until Tuesday because of rain.

We on the Burrard Bridge #BridgeOut pic.twitter.com/tFEm8cY8CL — Extinction Rebellion Vancouver (@XRVancouverBC) October 7, 2019

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.