Point Roberts fire chief offering leftover COVID-19 vaccines to B.C. residents

Christopher Carleton is asking state officials to grant an exemption to Canadians going south for in-car inoculations

A drive-through vaccination clinic in Point Roberts. Fire chief Christopher Carleton is proposing the same to help inoculate B.C. residents who cross the border. (Point Roberts Fire Department)

It’s been more than a year since Canadians could cross the U.S. border but if a Point Roberts fire chief has anything to do about it, people in B.C. will be able to drive south for vaccinations.

Christopher Carleton is proposing his small town of 900 residents – 70 per cent of whom are vaccinated – use its surplus of COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate British Columbians.

For this reason, the fire chief in charge of testing and vaccinations is requesting an exemption for B.C. residents to cross the border in a letter to Washington state officials.

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to non-essential travel since March of last year.

“Canadians would stay in their vehicles. We’d bring them to a location once they crossed over the border,” Carleton proposed to Congresswoman Suzan Delbene and two state senators.

“They would come to a location just over the border and go through a vaccine event. They would never get out of their vehicle – they would just roll down their window.”

He’s also asking that none of those who are vaccinated be subject to quarantine.

Since Point Roberts is geographically isolated, with residents landlocked from the rest of the U.S., Carleton feels Canadians driving in would pose little to no risk.

“This is a world pandemic. My first priority would to be vaccinate U.S. residents who are living in Canada,” he told Black Press Media.

“Second to that, to assist property owners who are Canadians – who usually spend the summer with us – to gain access to Point Roberts and get an influx of persons into my community very safely.”

Drive-through vaccinations might also drum up local business in the town, which has seen a significant decline in revenue since the outset of the pandemic.

“I struggle with how we have responded as allies and to one another during the pandemic. My goal is to extend a hand.”

In a similar pursuit, officials in Alaska are hoping to share Hyder’s surplus of COVID-19 vaccines with B.C. residents in Stewart and have requested ease on border restrictions.

