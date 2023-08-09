Tom Hooper of the ‘Grapes of Wrath’. (Tom Hooper Facebook photo)

Tom Hooper of the ‘Grapes of Wrath’. (Tom Hooper Facebook photo)

PODCAST: Tom Hooper of legendary B.C. music group ‘Grapes of Wrath’

TODAY IN B.C.: Kelowna band hit the stage more than 40 years ago

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Host Peter McCully chats with Tom Hooper, with Kevin Kane and brother Chris played their first gig in junior high school, in Kelowna.

‘I think it was 1978. My grade seven dance, my elementary school. I was in grade seven and Chris and Kevin were in grade nine. We were playing some pretty cool music. Everything from Honky Tonk Woman from the Stones to ‘Just what I needed’ by the Cars, A Matt the Hoople song, an Iggy Pop song. I think the teachers didn’t know what to expect of us.’

The band’s breakthrough came with their critically acclaimed album “Treehouse” in 1987. The album featured the hit single “All the Things I Wasn’t” and showcased their ability to craft catchy melodies and poignant lyrics. Grapes of Wrath’s music often explored introspective themes and featured rich harmonies that set them apart from other bands.

Hooper, who is a self-admitted ‘Beatles nerd’, says it was a ‘Pinch me moment’, when they were at Abbey Studios in London to mix their album ‘These Days’.

‘We basically were put up the flat, which is attached to Abbey Road (Studios). In fact, I was just playing a gig last night and I was telling the story of my bedroom in this flat. There’s a picture of the Beatles hanging out in this bedroom and Ringo standing on top of the fireplace mantle. And that was my room. And my courtyard window opened up to the Abbey Road Studios. It was pretty incredible,’ says Hooper.

One of the more successful Canadian bands of the eighties and nineties, ‘The Grapes of Wrath’ are back out playing gigs in 2023.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Darren Lee was named the ‘Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist’

LISTEN: Dr.Robert Thirsk has been in space longer than any other Canadian

Black Press MediaBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Two large cocaine-filled packages found on Kitkatla coastline Monday

Just Posted

Two large cocaine-filled packages found on Kitkatla coastline Monday

Ted Wilson says he lost two days of work because of the water heater problem.
Tenancy troubles resolved, but Prince Rupert senior still left frustrated

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

Advisory for low water pressure released by the city. Emergency construction for water breaks could affect the city's water supply. (Courtesy of City of Prince Rupert)
UPDATE: Another boil water advisory put in place by Prince Rupert city hall