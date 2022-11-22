The Burden Family. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The Burden family reveal their finance strategies for their real time reno

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, now that the project is complete and the Burdens have moved back upstairs, they realize the basement has been trashed.

Are they ready emotionally and financially to tackle another renovation in the basement? Tune in with host Jennifer-Lee Gunson and special guest Alisa Aragon-Lloyd, mortgage broker specialist, as they explore the Burdens’ financial strategies and future options.

“The one thing we didn’t mention is now we have to furnish our space,” said homeowner Justin Burden. “So, a lot of funds have been going towards purchasing a dining table, a sofa, a kitchen table and chairs and I had no idea the cost associated with all these things.”

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCommunityPodcastsTrending Now

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Transgender Day of Remembrance marked at B.C. legislature in Victoria
Next story
Male suspect in Prince Rupert shooting dies in hospital

Just Posted

3:16 p.m. The trawler MV Raw Spirit is docked at Berth 2 at the Port Alberni Port Authority while a log barge passes in the middle of the Alberni Inlet. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP slams Liberal government over foreign ownership of B.C. fishing licences

The Government of Canada issued an alert for strong winds on Haida Gwaii, the North and Central Coasts Wed. Nov. 23. (Photo: Google maps)
Hold onto your hat: Strong winds forecasted for Haida Gwaii, North and Central Coasts

Prince Rupert RCMP remain on scene after dark following a Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m. shooting at Ocean Center. Police have confirmed a 52-year old female died on site, and the suspected male shooter died in hospital. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Male suspect in Prince Rupert shooting dies in hospital

Terrace RCMP are investigating the death of a pedestrian in the downtown core. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Pedestrian killed in downtown Terrace accident