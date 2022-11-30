Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

PODCAST: Poilievre talks pipelines, LNG and more in one-on-one interview with Black Press Media

TODAY IN B.C.: Reporter Michael Bramadat-Willcock interviews Conservative Party of Canada leader

On this edition of ‘Today in B.C.’, host Peter McCully talks with Terrace Standard reporter Michael Bramadat-Willcock, who sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Originally from Calgary, Poilievre became active in politics at age 16 when he sold Reform Party memberships for Jason Kenney. He later worked as an advisor to Canadian Alliance leader Stockwell Day.

Poilievre shared his thoughts and positions on a number of topics including LNG, pipelines, reconciliation and the ongoing inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act.

