Jim Smith of Smithwood Builders. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Jim Smith is HAVAN’s Custom Homebuilder of the Year

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

Jim Smith of Smithwood Builders talks about his journey of becoming HAVAN’s Custom Homebuilder of the Year while sharing his experiences including two award-winning projects, one project he was brought in later in the process, and one project he was brought in at the beginning.

‘‘Don’t be afraid to ask questions and don’t think you have to educate yourself. You can, obviously, learn a lot online these days, but talk to the builders, talk to the designer, the architects about any questions you have whatsoever because they’re there to help you out and they love talking about it”, says Smith.

Co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee hear the story of a $350K setback in one project.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

