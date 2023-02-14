Cara Hansen, of Triple Dot Design Studio. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Good Bones, Character Home Renovations

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Focused on helping homeowners understand what to look for when renovating an older character home, co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee learn about what constitutes good bones of the home and how your contractor and interior designer can help create the home right for you.

A good starting point is to look for pulled permits on the property says Alex Dumitru, Level One Construction.

‘Check for non-permitted add-ons such as decks and garages. Look for asbestos, check for electrical or plumbing upgrades and if there’s approved permits. Knowing the history and ensuring work has been done to code will help determine what you are buying and your cost to renovate.’

Cara Hansen, of Triple Dot Design Studio tells HAVAN’s co-hosts; ‘You don’t necessarily notice good design, but you do notice bad design. If something doesn’t functionally work or if it isn’t intuitively where you want it to be, it can negatively impact on your life.’

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prince Rupert mayor Herb Pond spent more than $12k on his mayoral campaign
Next story
Turpel-Lafond stripped of honorary degree over claims of Indigenous heritage

Just Posted

Herb Pond and supporters share a celebratory sip at the his mayoral win in the Oct. 15, municipal elections as Prince Rupert’s new mayor.
Prince Rupert mayor Herb Pond spent more than $12k on his mayoral campaign

Prince Rupert’s Reinelda Sankey weaves her way through Haisla defenders on her way to the net at the 63rd annual All Native Basketball Tournament on Feb. 13. (Melissa Ash photo)
Day 4 (Feb. 14) schedule of the 2023 All Native Basketball Tournament

SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon shared the love on Valentine’s Day in 2022. (Black Press photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about love and romance?

Chief John Powell, centre, of the Mamalilikulla First Nation, sits with Joyce Murray, back left, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, and former chief Richard Sumner during an announcement about a new marine refuge in the Gwaxdlala/Nalaxdlala (Lull Bay/Hoeya Sound) area in Knight Inlet on B.C.’s central coast, at the International Marine Protected Areas Congress (IMPAC5) in Vancouver, on Sunday, February 5, 2023. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. northern and central coastal First Nations endorse marine protection action plan