Todd Best of Best Builders (left) with Ian McLean Architecture. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Best Environmental Home – HAVAN Awards

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

In This Episode; Todd Best of Best Builders teams up with Ian McLean Architecture sharing the story of Triadic, an award-winning home recognized for its environmental initiatives, housing solutions, and excellence in energy efficiencies.

‘I think the most important thing you can do is get the architect, the interior designer, and a good contractor that understands what you want. They may not be the cheapest, but a contractor that you think is going to be able to work through problems with you and understand your goals, and a team that can follow the project through straight to the end is key’, says Todd Best of Best Builders.

Working in tandem, this award-winning builder and architect duo worked closely with the homeowners to build a 3,300 sq ft triplex featuring a main home, mortgage helper suite, and one stratified suite for $1.2 million.

Thanks to podcast partners: FortisBC, Vicostone Canada, Trail Appliances, Rami Films, jPod productions, and AI Technology & Design.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

