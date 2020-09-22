Planned upgrades didn’t go as planned

A planned CityWest cable upgrade did not go as planned on Sept. 21 when a broken third-party fibre line disconnected Prince Rupert area customers just after 11 p.m. affecting more than cable service.

“We are aware of an outage that affected all our customers last night between the hours of 11 pm and 2 am. This was caused by a repair to a third-party fibre line 35 kilometres west of Prince George, and was not related to the planned digital TV upgrade last night,” CityWest said on its social media site.

CityWest notified customers days in advance of planned maintenance work that would interrupt digital TV service between 11 p.m. on Sept. 21 to 5 a.m. on Sept. 22. Earlier in the day of the scheduled work they posted a reminder to customers on their web-page.

“During this time frame, there will be a software upgrade to your TV set-top box, which will leave it non-functional for about 40 minutes. These upgrades will take place on a unit-by-unit basis throughout the night,” the post said.

“If your TV services are not working after 5 am on September 22, please call us at 1-800-442-8664 for technical support.We regret any inconvenience this may have caused and we thank our customers for their patience,” CityWest said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

