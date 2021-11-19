A scheduled power outage on Nov. 21 between 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. will affect more than half of Prince Rupert residences. (File photo)

A scheduled power outage on Nov. 21 between 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. will affect more than half of Prince Rupert residences. (File photo)

Planned power outage for thousands in Prince Rupert

Large outage affects more than half of the city

More than 3,875 Prince Rupert homes will experience a planned power outage on Nov. 21, BC Hydro is advising city residents.

The power cut is due to repairs being completed at the Oldfield substation and will take place from approximately 1 a.m. to 4 a.m.

“This is a large outage. This is more than half of the customers in the community,” Bob Gammer, BC Hydro northern community relations manager, told The Northern View.

Everyone who has a current email or phone number listed on their BC Hydro account will have been notified by a postcard, an email or a recorded phone call, Gammer said.

“You are not affected if you didn’t receive notification,” he said.

The areas are roughly between Hays Creek down to the waterfront and from Pillsbury Ave. running east to Hays Cove Circle, around Lax Kxeen Elementary, will be affected, Gammer said.

“That’s not absolutely nicely and neatly defined,” he said. “There are some customers on the east side of Hays Creek that are also affected.”

 
Norman Galimski | Journalist 
Send Norman email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More military deployments amid B.C. flooding state of emergency
Next story
Mandatory COVID vaccines for private practitioners are coming: B.C. health officials

Just Posted

A scheduled power outage on Nov. 21 between 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. will affect more than half of Prince Rupert residences. (File photo)
Planned power outage for thousands in Prince Rupert

CityWest and the Gitga’at First Nation announced a new company under partnership named, CityWest Gitga’at Communications Corp. which will manage part of the connected coast project to Hartley Bay and Kitimat. (File Photo)
CityWest expands down the coast

A casting call has been announced in Prince Rupert and the region for the first feature movie to be filmed in the city. Cameras will roll in March 2022. (Image: supplied)
Casting call is amplified across Prince Rupert and region

Aerial view of damage to Morice Forest Service Road and Lamprey Creek Bridge. (Coastal GasLink photo)
UPDATE: RCMP clear Coastal GasLink blockade near Houston