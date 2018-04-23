Plane makes a surprise landing on the Coquihalla

Social media was alive Sunday night with pictures from Coquihalla commuters.

The Coquihalla has been called many things, but this weekend someone thought it was good enough to call a runway.

Social media was alive Sunday night with pictures from Coquihalla commuters who witnessed a surprise plane-landing on a grassy stretch dividing two lanes of traffic.

“We just drove past it and noticed someone looking at the plane… assumed it was the pilot,” said Debbie Ross, adding that he looked fine so they didn’t stop.

Ross said she noticed the plane at around 3 p.m. and it was parked between the lanes of traffic.

“Early Sunday afternoon, a small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing south of Merritt on the Coquihalla Highway,” said a Ministry of Transportation, representative.

“Ministry staff spoke with the pilot, who explained that the plane experienced a mechanical failure, and the cabin began filling with smoke. He was able to ensure an adequate break in traffic, and landed in an area that allowed him to pull into the median and out of harm’s way.”

