Ping-pong balls of fire dropped to merge two B.C. wildfires

The merger is considered successful by BC Wildfire Services

Update: 1:49 p.m.

The giant plume of smoke in the sky from Mount Eneas is a signal of success for BC Wildfire Service.

The controlled burn operations to join the Mount Eneas wildfire and Munro Creek Forestry Service Road wildfire is going according to schedule

“We are controlling the fire, rather than leaving it to go on its own,” Shelley Zupp, information officer for BC Wildfire Service said.

To create the burn ping-pong sized balls, filled with chemicals were dropped to merge the two fires.

According to BC Wildfire Service there is no way the fire can get out of control because there is a flame retardant line working as a barrier.

There are no structures in the area, only trees will be damaged during the merger.

Update: 11:32 a.m.

Increased smoke may be visible today on Mount Eneas while BC Wildfire Service conducts burn operations and decrease the fire perimeter.

The burn operations will be conducted by both helicopters and on the ground approximately 4 kilometers south of Peachland. This will join the Mount Eneas fire with the Munro Creek Forestry Service Road wildfire and decrease the fire perimeter that needs to be managed.

BC Wildfire hopes this will bring the wildfire to a workable, and safe terrain for ground crew to continue working on the fire. In preparation, air tankers have created a fire retardant line on the northwest corner of the fire. A test burn will be conducted to see if the operation will be carried out.

More information will be provided as it comes available

Update: 9:50 a.m.

Fire crews will be strengthening their containment line of the fire on Mount Eneas today, the fire has calmed to a low-intensity ground fire.

Air support will be working alongside heavy equipment and 49 firefighters to extinguish the 1,374 hectare wildfire. The fire did not grow overnight according to BC Wildfire service.

The fire is still being considered “out of control.”

The evacuation order on Callan Road and North Beach Road has been rescinded and downgrade to an alert.

To see if your area is affected by an evacuation order or alert, view the map below:

🔥

A post shared by J W (@stellafatcat) on

Related: Progress being made on Okanagan wildfires

Related:Evacuation numbers remain at nearly 1,000 as B.C. wildfires rage on

Original

The Mount Eneas wildfire, four kilometres south of Peachland, is holding at 1,374 hectares. According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire did not grow today.

“The fire continues to stay within the containment lines,” writes the BC Wildfire Service.

“Today crews strengthened containment lines with heavy equipment, hose lay and air support.

“Fire fighting efforts have been supported with the hard work of the fire fighters, local fire departments, hydro crews and other partners.”

The fire is still classified as out-of-control.

