Pineridge students stand against bullying

Antibullying was the focus at Pineridge Elementary School on Feb. 24 with a celebration of kindness for the annual Pink Shirt Day, Debra Fabbi school principal said.
Students participated in classroom activities such as reading books, art projects, and hearts with positive messages. One class even ventured out into the neighbourhood to film a play about how pink shirt day originated.
Pink Shirt Day is a Canadian-originated day that has spread across the globe, where the wearing of pink shirts symbolizes a stand against bullying.
K-J Millar | Journalist
