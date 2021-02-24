Pineridge students stand against bullying

Prince Rupert students in the pink with kindness

Pink shirt day was celebrated at Pineridge Elementary School by staff and students in a stand against bullying. Mr. Craig, a work-experience student from Charle Hays Secondary School is seen with students in front of the hearts for kindness board on Feb. 24. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Antibullying was the focus at Pineridge Elementary School on Feb. 24 with a celebration of kindness for the annual Pink Shirt Day, Debra Fabbi school principal said.

Students participated in classroom activities such as reading books, art projects, and hearts with positive messages. One class even ventured out into the neighbourhood to film a play about how pink shirt day originated.

Pink Shirt Day is a Canadian-originated day that has spread across the globe, where the wearing of pink shirts symbolizes a stand against bullying.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on