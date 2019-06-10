New York police officers monitor the streets near 51st Street and 7th Avenue, Monday, June 10, 2019, in New York, where a helicopter was reported to have crash landed on top of a building in midtown Manhattan. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

VIDEO: Pilot killed after helicopter hits New York City building

No reports of injuries of people in the tower.

The New York City Fire Department says the pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop has died.

The Fire Department says the helicopter crash landed on the top of the tower, which isn’t far from Rockefeller Center and Times Square.

It does not appear anyone else was on board when the crash occurred at around 2 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit, but it is under control. Cuomo said it shook the building. He said there are no reports of injuries of people in the tower.

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Port Authority appoints pair of directors

Kenneth Clayton reassumes his role, while Rita Andreone steps onto the board for the first time

Search continues for missing Kitimat fisherman

He was swept into the river on Saturday

Indigenous Utilities Regulation Inquiry community session to be hosted Monday

BC Utilities Commission seeking feedback from Prince Rupert on Indigenous utilities, June 9

“It’s something you’re called to do”: Cullen reflects on time as MP

For Nathan Cullen, it’s not goodbye, it’s farewell.

Prince Rupert Middle School clothing drive in desperate need of donations

PRMS is asking community to donate summer clothes for annual drive

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

WEB POLL: What were your top 3 favourite Seafest 2019 events other than the parade?

Prince Rupert Seafest, so little time so much to do: Tell us your favourite activities

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity

But bill exempts two places with existing cetaceans in captivity, including the Vancouver Aquarium

Making history: Where to watch the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the NBA finals

Vancouver, Victoria, even Prince Rupert all have view parties

VIDEO: Pilot killed after helicopter hits New York City building

No reports of injuries of people in the tower.

Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

‘I won’t tolerate it,’ says Victoria Police Chief after pulling driver over in Saanich

Hudson’s Bay executive leads bid to take retailer private

Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Most Read