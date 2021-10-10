Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Pilot dead, others injured after two separate small plane crashes in central Alberta

Transportation Safety Board is investigating both crashes

Two separate weekend plane crashes in central Alberta have left at least one person dead and several others injured.

RCMP say they responded to a distress beacon on Saturday afternoon and located the wreckage of a small plane near a rural intersection northwest of Blackfalds, Alta.

They say the pilot was dead, while the lone passenger was pulled from the aircraft and was transported to hospital in Edmonton with serious injuries.

Police say they responded to another crash Sunday morning at the airport in Westlock, Alta., where they say a plane with four occupants flipped and sustained major damage.

They say three people were transported to hospital, but they didn’t know the status of the fourth person.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board will be investigating both crashes.

The Canadian Press

