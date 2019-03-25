Pick-up truck crashes into nail salon entrance on McBride

Prince Rupert police say driver’s vision was obstructed by loose papers inside the vehicle

The front entrance to Nailz by Tamara on the corner of 1st Ave and McBride (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

A pick-up truck jumped the curb and smashed into the front store entrance to Nailz by Tamara, last Thursday, March 21, at approximately 5 p.m.

The crash happened on the corner of First Avenue and McBride Street when a 31-year-old woman, who was driving the truck, had trouble seeing, said Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the Prince Rupert RCMP.

“Her view became obstructed when a gust of wind blew loose papers around inside the car,” he said. “RCMP issued a warning to the driver for not displaying an ‘N’ sign and for failure to exercise due and proper care on the road.”

“We want to send a message to the public to please ensure that loose papers inside your vehicle are secure to prevent another incident of this type.”

