Pick-up truck crashes into nail salon entrance on McBride

A pick-up truck jumped the curb and smashed into the front store entrance to Nailz by Tamara, last Thursday, March 21, at approximately 5 p.m.
The crash happened on the corner of First Avenue and McBride Street when a 31-year-old woman, who was driving the truck, had trouble seeing, said Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the Prince Rupert RCMP.
“Her view became obstructed when a gust of wind blew loose papers around inside the car,” he said. “RCMP issued a warning to the driver for not displaying an ‘N’ sign and for failure to exercise due and proper care on the road.”
“We want to send a message to the public to please ensure that loose papers inside your vehicle are secure to prevent another incident of this type.”
