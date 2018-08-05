PHOTOS: Vancouver celebrates Pride

Justin Trudeau, and hundreds of thousands of others celebrated inclusivity at the city’s pride parade

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out for the annual Pride Parade in Vancouver on Sunday.

In amongst them was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will go from the crowds at Davie Village to a Liberal party event in Delta.

Previous story
Plastic degrading in the ocean produces greenhouse gas, new study says
Next story
VIDEO: Cavers embark on new expedition to Canada’s deepest cave in interior B.C.

Just Posted

Haida Gwaii ferry sailings delayed by trouble on Inside Passage route

Sunday and Monday sailings cancelled while Northern Adventure replaces troubled Northern Expedition

Heart of Our City – Retired aircraft mechanic turned water rescuer

Gerard Ans is taking ‘me’ time to help others in Prince Rupert

Northern B.C. lawyer launches jurisdictional challenge of LNG pipeline

TransCanada’s Coastal GasLink pipeline project to feed a facility in Kitimat has provincial approval

MVP of the Week — Hard pitches and big swings

Gavin McNeice helped to represent Prince Rupert at the 2018 BC Summer Games

Community raises thousands for Mokrzycki family

Jessica Mokrzycki, 23, passed away on July 21 after a drowning accident on Texada Island

MVP of the Week: Basketball is a family business

Judy Carlick-Pearson was taught the game by her mother and plays for her to this day

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

PHOTOS: Vancouver celebrates Pride

Justin Trudeau, and hundreds of thousands of others celebrated inclusivity at the city’s pride parade

Plastic degrading in the ocean produces greenhouse gas, new study says

Canadian-lead study found 90% of the debris along the Hawaiian coast comes from fishing or Asia

Recent refugees face unique challenges with business ventures in Canada

The language barrier and lack of contacts make networking difficult

B.C. VIEWS: Private health care crackdown touches painful nerve

Many people are no longer prepared to suffer in silence

Blue Jays make it 3 straight wins over sagging M’s in Seattle

Estrada outduels Paxton in 5-1 Toronto triumph

Stampeders improve to 7-0 with 27-18 win over Lions

B.C. falls to 2-4 after loss in Calgary

Similkameen grassfire put out within ‘a stones throw’ from homes

Bud Gottfriedson and his family was woken up when two grass fires were within 100 metres of his home at the side of Highway 3. Highway was closed 10 km east of Keremeos.

Most Read