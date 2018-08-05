PHOTOS: Vancouver celebrates Pride

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out for the annual Pride Parade in Vancouver on Sunday.
In amongst them was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will go from the crowds at Davie Village to a Liberal party event in Delta.
This morning, I dropped by @pflagvancouver’s breakfast to thank them for everything they do to support LGBTQ2 people & their families… and to fuel up before the @VancouverPride Parade. pic.twitter.com/OtfuZJxGbZ
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 5, 2018
Marching in celebration of inclusive loving #Vancouver #VancouverPride2018 #LGBTQ2S #Greens @AdrianeCarr pic.twitter.com/NtDZ7v5X38
— Elizabeth May (@ElizabethMay) August 5, 2018
Justin Trudeau warmly welcomed at #VancouverPride2018 pic.twitter.com/ywE7E7jgoA
— Mary Pynenburg (@Womanwhovotes) August 5, 2018
Special guest at our #vancouverpride2018 pic.twitter.com/er4Wf1ITZg
— Silvia Livingston (@Silvia_Liv) August 5, 2018
Fantastic weather for Vancouver Pride Parade! 🏳️🌈 #VancouverPride2018 #BMOPride #BMOPrideBCYukon #ProudToWorkAtBmo pic.twitter.com/BXQLUbJr8J
— Juliet cho (@juliet_cho) August 5, 2018
@Canucks in #vanpride2018 #vancouverpride2018 #VancouverPrideParade pic.twitter.com/Dlr4iNOV9d
— Craig McCulloch (@CraigRMcCulloch) August 5, 2018
So excited to be in the @vancouverpride Parade! We take #PRIDE in being an open, accepting and inclusive organization…Also, we are having so much fun! @apbc #longweekend #paramedics #dispatchers pic.twitter.com/Y1dTFmnK7z
— Emerg Health Services (@BC_EHS) August 5, 2018
Refugee Pride at #vancouverpride pic.twitter.com/nxLKHha60Q
— Bronwen Jones (@barefootbaristr) August 5, 2018