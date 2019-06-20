Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

PHOTOS: MP Mark Warawa loses brief battle with cancer

The Conservative Member of Parliament and long-time community advocate died in hospice this morning

Mark Warawa’s battle with cancer has ended.

The MP for Langley-Aldergrove passed away early this morning, after what is being called a “brief but valiant battle” with cancer.

“He died peacefully with his loving wife by his side at Langley hospice,” his office reported.

Warawa announced his retirement from politics in January of this year, before his diagnosis in April.

“He embraced this journey as he did most things — with an open heart and prayer,” the release announced.

RELATED: Frankly Speaking – Warawa deserving of thanks

On May 7, he found enough strength to deliver his farewell speech in the House of Commons, which was received with a standing ovation and many tears from his fellow MPs from every party.

VIDEO: Langley’s MP Mark Warawa delivers emotional farewell to House of Commons

On May 21, Warawa made his last public appearance, waving from his car and greeting well wishers in the Fort Langley May Day parade.

RECENT: Mark Warawa undergoes cancer surgery

He began his public life as an Abbotsford City councillor, serving for 14 years.

Warawa then moved to the federal arena, winning the election as the Conservative candidate for the newly formed electoral district of Langley in June 2004.

He was re-elected five times, the last time in October 2015, in the new electoral riding of Langley-Aldergrove.

His staff describe Warawa as a devoted husband to his wife of 46 years, Diane, and father to their five children: Jonathan, Ryan, Nathan, Eric and Kristin. He was also a grandfather to 10 grandchildren.

Messages of condolence can be sent:

• By mail to the constituency office at 104-4769 222nd St, Langley, BC, V2Z 3C1

Or

• By email to mark.warawa@parl.gc.ca

A book of condolences is available for signing at the constituency office.

Details for Warawa’s funeral service will be announced shortly.

 

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Mark Warawa passes this morning in Langley hospice. (Langley Advance files)

Previous story
Channel your inner pirate in epic Canada-wide treasure hunt
Next story
Five Things to watch for as Trudeau meets Trump, congressional leaders in Washington

Just Posted

Incident involving “several dogs” halts Canada Post service on Prince Rupert street

Residents have been temporarily picking up their mail at the Prince Rupert Post Office

Prince Rupert community pulls through for middle school’s clothing drive

Prince Rupert Middle School organized an extra drive with all the clothes collected, more leftover

Another positive year for Ridley Terminal, coal shipments leading the way

Ridley Terminals Inc. held their annual meeting on Tuesday, June 18

Transport Canada reveals more details on 2018 leak at northern B.C. port

An unknown substance sent five employees to hospital at Prince Rupert’s container terminal

Prince Rupert Port Authority hits record cargo volume but a decline in revenues for 2018

PRPA held its Annual Public Meeting on Monday, June 17

VIDEO: Rainmakers to Ringmakers: Prince Rupert athletes celebrate provincial basketball victory

Charles Hays celebrates Mel Bishop’s induction into hall of fame

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Commercial fishers in B.C. now required to wear life-jackets on deck: WorkSafeBC

WorkSafeBC reports 24 work-related deaths in the commercial fishing industry between 2007 and 2018

Rossland boy finds human kindness sweet as honey after beehive destroyed

Family overwhelmed by kind offerings of strangers all across B.C.

B.C. files second legal challenge against Alberta over turn-off-taps law

B.C. government filed a second lawsuit against Alberta on June 14

Tax credits, penalizing big polluters, key to Conservative climate plan

Canada’s commitment is to cut emissions to 70 per cent of what they were in 2005 before 2030

Victoria double murder trial: Blood splatter analyst found no shoe prints on scene

RCMP analyst testifies to smears, fingermarks, ‘swipe and wipe’ patterns around apartment

Elias Pettersson wins Calder Trophy as NHL’s top rookie

Vancouver forward first Canuck to win award since Pavel Bure in 1992

FVRD chair calls B.C. incineration plan for Philippines waste ‘disturbing’

Metro Vancouver ‘uniquely capable’ of safely disposing of waste coming back to Canada, say officials

Most Read