PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

As the floodwaters recede from Grand Forks and the surrounding Kootenay-Boundary region, the cleanup begins.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
Jamie Alexander finished first in the 100-metre individual medley and 400-metre freestyle
President of the Kaien Island Trail Enhancement and Recreation Society helps Rupertites get on trail
Terrace RCMP requesting public’s help to find Ira Adam Bryant
Response to letter from Prince Rupert-based commercial fish harvester
Prince Rupert police files from May 9 to 13
Lindsay Gidney has taken his passion for team and sport with him around the world
The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal
Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft
Vegas Golden Knights have done the impossible and have a chance at hoisting the Stanley Cup
‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’
Improbable run continues for NHL’s newest expansion team
‘In a broader sense, we are adding legal production to an already robust illegal production’
In front of a huge and noisy crowd, the Chiefs claimed their first-ever national junior A title
Officials hope to have all 3,000 people back in their homes by Monday night
Sgt. Bradley Lowes says the military is used to dealing with traumatic times
‘You need to strike this careful balance between alerting people to lots of problems — and doing it too often’
The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal
Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft