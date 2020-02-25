A driver has lost their truck and has been fined nearly $2,000 after being pulled over by Vancouver police on Feb. 24, 2020. (Sgt. Mark Christensen/Twitter)

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

A Vancouver driver has been slapped with a hefty fine for driving without insurance, and using flashlights for headlights and taillights.

The driver was initially stopped for transporting an insecure load in their Ford pick-up truck, according to Sgt. Mark Christensen with the Vancouver police.

But through further examination, Christensen said he also found four flashlights being used in place of proper bulb-powered headlights and taillights.

The driver, who Christensen said had failed to comply with previous inpsection orders, also didn’t have insurance – a requirement of B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act.

READ MORE: Eating cereal, trimming nose hairs – it’s all illegal while driving

The truck was impounded and the driver was fined $1,920.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrivingPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A driver has lost their truck and has been fined nearly $2,000 after being pulled over by Vancouver police on Feb. 24, 2020. (Sgt. Mark Christensen/Twitter)

A driver has lost their truck and has been fined nearly $2,000 after being pulled over by Vancouver police on Feb. 24, 2020. (Sgt. Mark Christensen/Twitter)

Previous story
Illegal fishing, snowmobiling caught in Caribou-protected areas of northern B.C.
Next story
Okanagan animal sanctuary seeks to fit frostbitten baby goat with prosthetic leg

Just Posted

Terrace cab stolen, found destroyed along Hwy 16 riverbank at rest stop near Prince Rupert

Driver was sent to hospital after stealing the running vehicle from company lot

$750K for Metlakatla erosion control

New funding for community shoreline

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs call for end of police patrols

Temporary closure of field office not enough to meet demands

Chinese New Year celebrates 2020 year of the rat

Lions woken in rare traditional Chinese New Year ceremony

CGL must revise impact assessment on Unist’ot’en Healing Center

Environmental Assessment Office not satisfied with report’s shortcomings

Chanting Wet’suwet’en supporters defy injunction; return to B.C. legislature

About 300 people were gathered at the front steps

Okanagan animal sanctuary seeks to fit frostbitten baby goat with prosthetic leg

Fundraiser started to help Zuri, newest resident of Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary

PHOTOS: Flashlights as headlights, no insurance lands B.C. driver nearly $2K in fines

Pick-up truck was also impounded, Vancouver police say

Illegal fishing, snowmobiling caught in Caribou-protected areas of northern B.C.

Closures are to support the recovery of caribou herds: BC Conservation Officer Service

UPDATE: Two killed in fiery collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway was closed for four hours

Father, two children killed after car goes over embankment on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

Trout ‘doing quite well’ at Kootenay hatchery after otters, who ate 150 fish, relocated

River otters had been pillaging a moat outside the facility for months, gobbling up about 150 trout

‘We’re all vulnerable’: Harvey Weinstein’s trial could change how sex assault survivors viewed

Disgraced Hollywood mogul convicted on two charges

VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

Chief coroner says figures were down about a third in the province’s fourth year of the opioid crisis

Most Read