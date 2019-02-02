An archeologist looks at mummies discovered in the desert province of Minya, south of Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. On Saturday Egypt announced that it found a number of ancient burial chambers cut in rock, carrying about 40 mummies that are in good shape, along with pottery, papyri and exquisite mummy cases. Officials told reporters at the site that the chambers, which were cut out of rock, belonged to a middle-class family that probably lived during the Ptolemaic, early Roman or Byzantine period. (AP Photo/Roger Anis)

PHOTOS: Egypt discovers 40 mummies in ancient chambers in Minya

Scientists say most likely a middle-class family who lived during the Ptolemaic, Roman or Byzantine period

Egypt says it has discovered a number of ancient burial chambers containing some 40 mummies in the desert province of Minya, south of Cairo.

Officials told reporters on Saturday at the site that the chambers, which were cut out of rock, belonged to a middle-class family who probably lived during the Ptolemaic, early Roman or Byzantine period.

The mummies are in good condition and at least 10 are of children. Some were decorated with “demotic handwriting” — a form of ancient Egyptian script used by ordinary people. Pottery, papyri and colorful mummy cases were also unearthed.

Egypt has made a series of archaeological finds recently, and it has been heavily promoting them to revive its tourism industry, a staple of its economy that was decimated by the chaos that followed its 2011 uprising.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A recently discovered burial chamber in the desert province of Minya, south of Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. On Saturday Egypt announced that it found a number of ancient burial chambers cut in rock, carrying about 40 mummies that are in good shape, along with pottery, papyri and exquisite mummy cases. Officials told reporters at the site that the chambers, which were cut out of rock, belonged to a middle-class family that probably lived during the Ptolemaic, early Roman or Byzantine period. (AP Photo/Roger Anis)

An archeologist inspects a recently discovered burial chamber in the desert province of Minya, south of Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. On Saturday Egypt announced that it found a number of ancient burial chambers cut in rock, carrying about 40 mummies that are in good shape, along with pottery, papyri and exquisite mummy cases. Officials told reporters at the site that the chambers, which were cut out of rock, belonged to a middle-class family that probably lived during the Ptolemaic, early Roman or Byzantine period. (AP Photo/Roger Anis)

Mummies lie in a recently discovered burial chamber in the desert province of Minya, south of Cairo, Egypt, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. On Saturday Egypt announced that it found a number of ancient burial chambers cut in rock, carrying about 40 mummies that are in good shape, along with pottery, papyri and exquisite mummy cases. Officials told reporters at the site that the chambers, which were cut out of rock, belonged to a middle-class family that probably lived during the Ptolemaic, early Roman or Byzantine period. (AP Photo/Roger Anis)

Previous story
Officer involved in previous McArthur arrest charged with insubordination
Next story
VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

Just Posted

Pembina approves next phase in its pipeline expansion

Ultimate vision to transport natural gas liquids across the Peace Region and northern B.C.

Skeena Bioenergy pellet plant enters long-term agreement with Pacific BioEnergy

The international supplier will purchase product to export onto Japanese markets

One stitch at a time

Whether it’s creating a quilt or a cabin, Sarah Ridgway loves to create

Two North Coast non-profits among gaming grant recipients

Oona River Resources Association to receive a grant of $18,500 for salmon habitat improvements

Hereditary chiefs renew demand for pipeline shutdown

Coastal GasLink found non-compliant with environmental assessment certificate

This Week Show – Episode 120

Highlights from this week in Prince Rupert

VIDEO: We must save our wetlands to save humanity, B.C. activist says

For World Wetlands Day, Ted Lightfoot created a weatherproof mural of an orca

New Brunswick village inundated with calls after offering land for a loonie

The town announced in November that it would offer the deal on 16 plots of land

Integrating cultural practices helps in recovery of Indigenous women: B.C. study

UBC study included treatment for women of weekly circles or group activities led by an elder

$500,000 Lotto Max prize sold in Fort Nelson, B.C.

The jackpot of $26.6 million was won in Quebec

Another B.C. forest company looks south for lumber mill expansion

Premier John Horgan promises ‘carrots and sticks’ to grow sawmill jobs

Man dead in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP called to 13900-block of 58A Avenue Friday night for reports of shots fired

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring; Shubenacadie Sam calls for more winter

Wiarton Willie was backed up by the most famous American groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Most Read