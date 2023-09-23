PHOTOS: Community rallies to honour slain B.C. RCMP officer

A memorial has been set up at the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment in Maple Ridge to honour Const. Rick O’Brien, who was killed on Sept. 22 while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam. (Brandon Tucker/The News)A memorial has been set up at the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment in Maple Ridge to honour Const. Rick O’Brien, who was killed on Sept. 22 while executing a search warrant in Coquitlam. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
After Ridge Meadows RCMP officer Const. Rick O’Brien made the ultimate sacrifice for his community on Sept. 22, government officials and organizations from all corners of the province are coming together to mourn his death.

Outside of the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment in Maple Ridge, a memorial has been set up, with dozens of flowers, candles, and notes being dropped off in memory of Const. O’Brien.

The mayors of both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have also released statements, calling the incident a tragic reminder of the dangers that police officers face every day in service of their communities.

“The news of this tragedy has shaken the heart of our community, and it will take time to truly process the loss and the impact,” said Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy.

“The people of Maple Ridge will rally around the families and entire force as they face the difficult days and weeks ahead. We share our humble gratitude and respect for Const. O’Brien and all the dedicated police and peace officers who make the ultimate sacrifice to keep our communities safe.”

Pitt Meadows Mayor Nicole MacDonald shared similar sentiments, saying she was devastated to hear about the death of a local officer.

“My heart breaks for the family and fellow officers,” said Mayor MacDonald. “Thank you to all the men and women who selflessly respond to the call and put themselves at risk for the safety of the community.”

An online fundraiser has also been set up by the National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation to help collect money for the family of Const. O’Brien.

The fundraiser has already surpassed $45,000 in less than 20 hours, with the NDF Benevolent Foundation saying that all of the funds (minus the GoFundMe fees) will go to Const. O’Brien’s family to assist with any upcoming expenses.

Donations can be made by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-cst-obrien.

