PHOTOS: Before and after the blaze that destroyed the Village of Lytton

Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Before and after images of a business on Highway 1 about a kilometre and a half north of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)Before and after images of a business on Highway 1 about a kilometre and a half north of the Village of Lytton, B.C. Before photo taken in 2018 (Google Street View); after photo taken on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)

Before and after images compare of the Village of Lytton, B.C. three years ago to what it looks like now.

The “before” photos were taken in 2018 via Google Street View, and the “after” images were taken on Friday, July 9, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village killing two people and destroying 90 per cent of the town.

The photos from July 9 were taken during a media bus tour of the village after Lytton residents got a first look at their town following the fire.

