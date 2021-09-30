PHOTOS: B.C. marks 1st National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Stz’uminus elder George Harris sang the nation’s anthem and shared the story behind it at an event for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30. at Transfer beach. (Photo by Tyler Hay)

Kakwaka’wakw drummers lead a procession through the streets of Campbell River on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror)

Ktunaxa Nation citizens and non-Indigenous community members marked the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a poignant ceremony at the St. Eugene resort on Thursday. (Trevor Crawley/Cranbrook Townsman)

The Lekwungen Dancers perform at the Na’tsa’maht Gathering at Royal Beach Park September 30th in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

Jackie and James Mattice of Williams Lake First Nation ride and run along Kinglet Drive Tuesday, Sept. 28. The duo runs to honour those who did not survive the residential school system. (Monica Lamb-Yorski/Williams Lake Tribune)

Nuu-chah-nulth Education Worker Aaron Watts leads Tsuma-as Elementary School students as they perform a Nuu-chah-nulth celebration song during the unveiling of Tsuma-as Elementary School’s new name. (Elena Rardon/Albeni Valley News)

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell leads walkers along the waterfront promenade between Grand Chief Bernard Charles Memorial Plaza and Semiahmoo Park on Thursday, Sept. 1. Thousands of people attended the Walk for Reconciliation hosted by the SFN. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

A child is pictured from outside of the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society on Sept. 29 during the group’s ceremony that honoured the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Snuneymuxw Elder Gary Manson, front, with Nanaimo MLA Sheila Malcolmson and Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse looking on, asks people to turn toward the sea before he says a closing prayer Thursday, Sept. 30, at a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation event at Maffeo Sutton Park. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

The Tri-bands ‘Truth and Reconciliation March’ took over the District of Port Hardy’s streets on Thursday, Sept. 30. (Brian Texmo/BKR Photography)

Hundreds gathered to honour the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday, Sept. 30. They walked nearly four kilometres to bring awareness and healing to residential school survivors and victims. (Adam Louis/Agassiz Observer)

A sea of orange filled Vernon schools as teachers and students celebrated Orange Shirt Day Sept. 29. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)