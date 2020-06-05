Black Lives Matter protest in Kelowna, B.C. on Friday, June 5, 2020 (Michael Rodriguez/Kelowna Capital News)

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Anti-racism protesters gathered in communities around B.C. Friday (June 5) as many Canadians grapple with systemic racism and inequality on their home soil amid continued protests across the border.

Gatherings happened in Vancouver, Nanaimo and the Fraser Valley, as well as in Kelowna and Victoria.

More are expected through the weekend.

Protests and marches demanding justice in the police killing of George Floyd, as well as police brutality and anti-black racism in general, have taken place in every U.S. state at least once in the last week. In many cases, the protests have been met with concerning force by police and the National Guard.

Meanwhile, in B.C., protests thus far have remained peaceful.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

protest

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters
Next story
‘Great Regional Air Hug’ being organized by the Vanderhoof International Airshow Society

Just Posted

Larva of voracious green crab discovered on North Coast

Public asked to retain the carcasses of these invasive species for DNA testing

Prince Rupert wolf attack on man reported on social media unsubstantiated, said COS

Investigation found no evidence of wolf attack on Moresby Trail

Necropsy for Port Edward wolf is inconclusive

Samples sent for forensic analysis; wolf sightings continue; bushes removed at attack site

Seafest parade sails on June 27

Tides are turning during COVID-19 for Prince Rupert parade

Prince Rupert school district fires superintendent

Dr. Irene LaPierre removed from position immediately.

MAP: Dr. Henry reveals which B.C. regions have seen most COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials release a first look at how the novel coronavirus has reached all corners of the province

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

B.C. records just one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

One more person has also died

Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large

Police say Jason Tapp, 30, and Nicole Edwards, 33, did not show up to meet their bail supervisor this week

No charges to be laid against 22 northern B.C. pipeline protesters

Twenty-two people were arrested in February, but Crown has decided not to pursue charges

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

‘Great Regional Air Hug’ being organized by the Vanderhoof International Airshow Society

A multi-aircraft flyover over the region is being planned for August 15.

‘I’m pissed, I’m outraged’: Federal minister calls out police violence against Indigenous people

Indigenous Minister Marc Miller spoke on recent incidents, including fatal shooting of a B.C. woman

Plan in place for BC Ferries to start increasing service levels

Ferry corporation reaches temporary service level agreement with province

Most Read