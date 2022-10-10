PHOTOS: 151-hectare grassfire burning between Grand Forks, Christina Lake along Hwy. 3

A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)
Helicopter used to fight blaze sparked east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)Helicopter used to fight blaze sparked east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)
A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)
A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)
A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)A grassfire seen east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 9, 2022. (Chris Hammett/Grand Forks Gazette)

Fire crews are making progress fighting a grass fire near Christina Lake and Grand Forks, in the Gilpin Grasslands Park along Highway 3.

The suspected human-caused fire sparked Sunday (Oct. 9) and grew quickly to an estimated 151 hectares in size. It is highly visible to people travelling in the area, BC Wildfire Service said that day, urging all drivers to watch their speed and use headlights.

In an update Monday, the agency said there was no significant growth overnight and 20 crew members are managing the fire, backed by two helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment.

A further 27 members of the regional-area fire departments are also helping manage the blaze.

“Crews are working this morning on establishing water delivery systems and irectly attack the fire’s edge on both flanks.”

Highway 3 remains open, and not structures were being threatened as of 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Helicopter prepares to water bomb a grassfire east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 10, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)

Helicopter prepares to water bomb a grassfire east of Grand Forks, B.C., on Oct. 10, 2022. (Tyler Takes Photos, contributed)

More to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2022

Previous story
Trudeau, convoy leaders expected to testify at inquiry into use of Emergencies Act
Next story
Campaigns in crisis mode as B.C. mayors pivot from parks and potholes to big picture

Just Posted

Floodwaters cover Ray Chipeniuk’s driveway near Smithers, B.C. in this 2018 handout photo. Lawyers for the British Columbia government have agreed to pay $300,000 to settle a lawsuit by Chipeniuk and his wife whose property flooded after a third of the forest in the surrounding watershed was cut down. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Ray Chipeniuk *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to Smithers couple who say logging flooded their property

Staff from the Friendship House Association of Prince Rupert show off the upgrades to the second floor of their building on Oct. 6. (Photo: supplied)
Prince Rupert Port Authority assists with $125K to Friendship House reno’s

The contribution from the Port’s Community Investment Fund allowed the culinary and community work that takes place in the Friendship House’s kitchen to continue. (file photo/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert Port donates more than $75 K to Gitga’at First Nation community kitchen

Knut Bjorndal said on Oct. 2, he will be glad to look out across Porpoise Harbour and not see the environmental hazard, the derelict vessel Fairwind, after fighting for years to have it removed. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Farewell Fairwind — final decision on Port Edward’s trouble causing derelict vessel