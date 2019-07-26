Manitoba RCMP, along with other police forces from across the country, are in Gillam, Man., on July 26, 2019 where they continue their hunt for wanted fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, both from Port Alberni, in connection to three killings in northern B.C. (Manitoba RCMP/Twitter)

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

A photo circulating online of a man that looks strikingly similar to B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod is not the alleged killer, Manitoba RCMP have confirmed.

The photo, which is a screenshot of a Snapchat sent sometime Thursday, has spread rapidly across social media. It shows a young man holding a copy of the Winnipeg Sun with large images of suspected killers McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

The two Port Alberni men are wanted in connection to the killing of Vancouver’s Leonard Dyck, whose body was found at a Highway 37 pullout near Dease Lake on July 19, and in connection to the July 15 shooting deaths of tourist couple Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler along the Alaska Highway in northern B.C.

However, the circulating photo – although bearing an uncanny resemblance to McLeod, is someone else.

“We can confirm that the current photo circulating online of a man posing with the front page of yesterday’s paper IS NOT one of our suspects,” Manitoba RCMP said in a tweet on Friday morning.

“Our officers are working diligently to find these suspects and we will release updates as soon as we have concrete, confirmed information to share. We understand many people are experiencing fear and uncertainty over this incident but spreading online rumours doesn’t help.”

A nationwide manhunt is underway for McLeod and Schmegelsky. Investigators believe the pair have been in the remote area of northern Manitoba since Monday, based on reports of two confirmed sightings as well as the discovery of a burned-out SUV driven by the pair.

READ MORE: B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

READ MORE: Port Alberni murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Dozens of police officers from across the country continue to scour through thick bush and swampy conditions surrounding Gillam, Man. Police said Thursday that they had received 80 tips in 48 hours.

Police have warned that the two fugitives may be armed and are considered dangerous. If they are spotted, police are urging the public to not approach them and call 911 immediately.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Terrace’s economic development manager takes CAO job in Port Edward

Just Posted

Terrace’s economic development manager takes CAO job in Port Edward

Danielle Myles Wilson will begin her new position with the district on Sept. 3.

State refunds passenger fares as Alaska ferry strike goes on

Tickets will be fully refunded for passengers affected for as long as the strike lasts

Youth introduced to welding in Prince Rupert, funded by LNG

Arx and Sparx was developed by the CWB Welding Foundation and hosted at Coast Mountain College

RCMP radar traffic enforcement full speed ahead

Prince Rupert RCMP conducting radar speed enforcement on Ridley Island Road

Heart of Our City: Cay Hülsen is integrating health care into the community

Hülsen is leading the way in paramedicine for Prince Rupert

MVP of the Week: Ashleigh Lockhart

Rupert runner completes her first marathon at Totem to Totem race

WEB POLL: Do you agree with the City of Prince Rupert’s choice to pave Wantage Road over residential streets in need of repair?

14 major roads in Prince Rupert to be paved by end of summer, should Wantage have been on the list?

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Supreme Court of Canada says military’s no-juries justice system constitutional

Court upholds the established system of military justice

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

Mapping of Canadian coasts showing where climate change to hit hardest this century

The expectation of rising sea levels has already been documented this year

Most Read