Photo Gallery: Prince Rupert tots enjoy fun in the sun

I want to fly higher. Eve Moore and her brother Leroy Moore are treated to some high pushes from Simon Temple while swinging at Moose Tot Park on April 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Simon Temple helps siblings Eva Moore and Leroy Moore reach the sky while on their time out since COVID-19, their mom Magdalene Haldane said. They took food to the park to enjoy a picnic in the warm weather. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Wesley Russ and his little sister Zoey Russ spin on the round-about at Moose Tot Park enjoying the sun and having fun on April. 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Zoey Russ is given a break from spinning because she got too dizzy, her elder brother, Wesley Russ said on April 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Maybe we shouldn’t climb so high. Liam Blake age 3, gives his buddy Cole Dollimount some advice on tree climbing on April 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Cole Dollimount age 4, on April 15 shows his determination to get to the top. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) See, I told you the view from the top is the best. Liam Blake age 4 and Cole Dollimount master the art of tree climbing on April 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Dude … I’m stuck. Cole Dollimount age 4, and his friend Liam Blake age 3, contemplate how to get down from the tree on April 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Alice Young spins in the breeze at Mariners Park on April 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Dizzy spinning. Going around and around is Alic Young age 3, at Mariners Park on April 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Aaliyah age 8, and Dallin age 4, take time to enjoy the whirlwind of spinning on April 15 at Mariners Park. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Rylan Pahl age 9 and his brother Jace Pahl age 8, set their sights on further afield at Mariners Park on April 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Jace Pahl age 9 views up his options at Mariners Park on April 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View) Liam Blake age 3, laughs in the face of danger with his friend Cole Dollimount age 4, at Mariners Park on April 15. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

With temperatures expected to have reached a high of 13 C, in Prince Rupert on April 15 many families were out enjoying some fun in the sun.

COVID-19 has put a fence around her children’s outings, Prince Rupert mom Magdalene Haldane said. With the warmer weather, she took the opportunity to have a picnic at Moose Tot Park with her children Eva Moore and Leroy Moore.

“This is the first time we’ve been out since COVID,” Haldane said. “So we brought some food to enjoy the outside with.”

City of Prince Rupert