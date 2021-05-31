Photo Gallery of commemorative ceremony in Prince Rupert

More than 300 people attended a commemorative ceremony on May 30 at the Prince Rupert Courthouse lawn to honour the survivors of the residential school system and mark the passing of 215 children whose remains have been found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The event was organized in just two days by Lax Kw’alaams members, jointly with Amago’ot Gytem Maxxii and other Indigenous nations.
K-J Millar | Journalist
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter