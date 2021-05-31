Photo Gallery of commemorative ceremony in Prince Rupert

Gary Wells conductor of the Amago'ot Gytem Maaxii who assisted in organizing the commemorative ceremony on May 30 in Prince Rupert, to pay respect to 215 children whose remains were found last weekend at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Photo:K-J Millar/The Northern View)
First Nations Elders Murry Smith and his wife Louisa Smith share their experiences in Prine Rupert on May 30, of being in the residential school system as children. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View
More than 300 people attended the Prince Rupert Court House lawn on May 30 for a remembrance ceremony to honour 215 children who died in a former Kamloops residential school. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A tear falls. Loni Martin and her daughter Ana-Jalin take comfort in closeness upon hearing stories of residential school horrors at a ceremony on May 30 out the Prince Rupert Court House to remember 215 residential school children who did not make it home. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Symbia Barnaby of the Haida and Mikmaq Nations burns sage and offers blessings at the Prince Rupert May 30 commemorative ceremony to honour 215 children who died at a former Kamloops residential school. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert's 94-year-old Albert Brooks at a May 30 remembrance ceremony for 215 children who died in a residential school. Brooks shared his story of surviving a residential school. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Children circle the war monument at the Prince Rupert Courthouse on May 30 where the steps were adorned with children's shoes to mark the passing of 215 children whose remains were found at a former Kamloops residential school. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
First Nations traditional drumming and singing on May 30, in Prince Rupert, marked the commemoration ceremonies of the deaths of 215 children in a Kamloops residential school. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Banners were displayed at the Prince Rupert Courthouse on May 30, where more than 300 people gathered to mark the 215 children who died in a former Kamloops residential school. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Participants from First Nations in the region drummed at the May 30 ceremonies in Prince Rupert to honour the victims of the residential school system. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
John Lincoln shared his story of the multi-generational effects of the residential school system at commemorative ceremonies in Prince Rupert on May 30. He said regarding the residential school system, while he is proud to be Canadian, he is not proud of Canada. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Participants met at the Prince Rupert Courthouse lawn on May 30 to honour survivors and remember the children who were victims of the residential school system. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Richard Green stands solemnly next to Chief Alex Campbell at the May 30 ceremony in Prince Rupert to honour survivors of the residential school system and to remember those who didn't return home. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Reflecting on the commemorative ceremonies to honour residential school survivors, the memorial and speakers are mirrored in Richards Green's eyes on May 30 as tribute is paid to the children who were victims. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Nisga'a Elder Ron Nyce, tells his experience of being in a residential school at May 30 ceremonies to honour survivors and remember children who lost their lives. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Sage was burned for blessings at May 30 commemorative ceremonies in Prince Rupert to honour survivors of the school system and remember the children who died. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Lianna Spence at the May 30 ceremonies in Prince Rupert where more than 300 people attended to pay respects to children who died in the residential school system and to honour those who survived. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

More than 300 people attended a commemorative ceremony on May 30 at the Prince Rupert Courthouse lawn to honour the survivors of the residential school system and mark the passing of 215 children whose remains have been found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The event was organized in just two days by Lax Kw’alaams members, jointly with Amago’ot Gytem Maxxii and other Indigenous nations.

More than 300 mourners gathered on the lawn of the Prince Rupert Court House on May 30, to remember the 215 children whose remains were found at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
