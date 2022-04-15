Photo Gallery: Celebrating the return of ANBT for the 62nd time

The 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament returned back on April 3, with the Haida Nation leading the opening ceremonies. A Tys'msyen Cheif offers welcome to participants of the games and ceremonies. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The power and emotion of drumming is shared a the 62nd ANBT, with the Haida Nation leading the opening ceremonies. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The 50/50 lady is all smiling at the 62nd ANBT with the Haida Nation leading the opening ceremonies on April 3. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
The 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament bounced back on April 3, with the Haida Nation leading the opening ceremonies. North Coast MLA Jennifer Rice is seen photographing the Lytton team and elders who received a donation tribute of more than $5,000. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A moment of quiet reelection for lives lost during the 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament April 3, with the Haida Nation leading the opening ceremonies. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A tribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women at the 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Baby dancer expressing his talent at the 62nd ANBT on April 3, 2022, with the Haida Nation leading the opening ceremonies. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Members of the team and elders at a tribute to the devastated town of Lytton which raised more than $5,000 at the opening ceremonies of the ANBT on April 3, 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
All smiles at the 2022 comeback of the ANBT in Prince Rupert on April 3. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Flick through the photo gallery at your leisure to see some of our favourite memories of the 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament, held in Prince Rupert from April 3 to 9.

