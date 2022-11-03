Perspectives from our Prince Rupert youth

Scion Helin is a Grade 5 student at Conrad Elementary who has written about inspirational Canadian Terry Fox. (Photo: Submitted)

Our second contribution to the new column is from Scion Helin who is a Grade 5 student at Conrad Elementary and has written about inspirational Canadian Terry Fox.

By Scion Helin

Conrad Elementary student reporter

Terry Fox

1. He was born in Winnipeg but grew up in Port Coquitlam.

2. He raised 800 million dollars worldwide.

3. Over the span of five months, Terry Fox had run 5,373 kilometres.

4. At age 18, Terry found he had cancer in his knee.

5. He was the youngest person to win the Order of Canada.