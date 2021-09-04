People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier addresses the crowd at a rally on Saturday (Sept. 4) at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier addresses the crowd at a rally on Saturday (Sept. 4) at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

People’s Party leader Maxime Bernier at rally in Abbotsford opposes ‘radical trans activists’

Bernier says his party would repeal bills C-16 and C-6 to protect public from ‘radical agenda’

More than 500 people attended a rally in Abbotsford on Saturday (Sept. 4) to hear People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier share how he plans to change laws and rules that he says are promoted by “radical trans activists.”

“The People’s Party believes that adults can identify with the gender they want and undergo whatever medical procedure they want in order to change sex. They must be respected and enjoy the same rights as every Canadian,” he said in a press release.

“However, with the active support of the woke far left and Trudeau’s Liberals, a minority of radical trans activists are trying to transform society in a way that curtails everyone’s freedoms. This radical agenda is proving particularly harmful to women, children, gays and lesbians.”

Bernier referenced Bill C-16, which recognizes gender self-identification and which he says “opened the door to compelled speech.”

“Since then, businesses and government agencies have banned the use of words like ‘women’ and ‘mother’ in favour of ‘menstruating people’ and ‘birthing people,’ which negate the existence of women,” he said.

“Women are encountering men in changing rooms and bathrooms. Violent criminals who are biological men but identify as women are being incarcerated in women’s prisons. Women have to unfairly compete with biological men in sports.”

Bernier said that boys and girls “suffering from gender dysphoria” are being encouraged to start transitioning “when most of them would grow up to become healthy gays ad lesbians.”

He criticized the Liberals for Bill C6, which would criminalize conversion therapy – which he referred to as “therapeutic counselling to help them accept who they are instead of destroying their bodies.”

Bernier said the PPC would repeal C-16 and C-6 “to protect children from predatory doctors and activists,” “protect women and men from intrusions by members of the other sex” and “maintain spots for women in which biological men cannot participate.”

The rally was also attended by PPC candidates from several Lower Mainland ridings.

Kevin Sinclair, the People’s Party of Canada candidate for the Abbotsford riding, speaks at a rally Saturday (Sept. 4) at Rotary Stadium. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Kevin Sinclair, the People’s Party of Canada candidate for the Abbotsford riding, speaks at a rally Saturday (Sept. 4) at Rotary Stadium. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

More than 500 people were in attendance Saturday (Sept. 4) at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford for a rally featuring People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

More than 500 people were in attendance Saturday (Sept. 4) at Rotary Stadium in Abbotsford for a rally featuring People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

