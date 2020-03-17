People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

People can remain in their cars while travelling on BC Ferries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes after Transport Canada granted a request from the province in response to the COVID-19 spread, Premier John Horgan said in a tweet on Monday night.

“This is an important measure for to continue safely connecting our communities for the people who need it at this time,” he said.

Black Press has reached out to BC Ferries for confirmation of this tweet.

As of late Monday, BC Ferries executive director of public affairs, Deborah Marshall was still non-committal about the Transport Canada relaxation of the rule.

“BC Ferries and the Canadian Ferry Association has had talks with Transport Canada regarding the restriction of passengers remaining in their vehicles on closed cardecks,” she wrote in an email to Black Press late Monday afternoon. “We are waiting to hear word from Transport Canada on whether they will temporarily relax this regulation.”

BC Ferries is currently exempt from the B.C. Government’s ban on gatherings exceeding 50 people.

Following a period of uncertainty with the company, BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall confirmed with Black Press last Friday that Emergency Management B.C. is allowing heavy sailing routes to remain open, including vital northern routes out of Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and south to Port Hardy.

“We won’t shut down service unless we were ordered to by the authorities,” Marshall said. “But our intent would be to continue sailing with freight and cargo, especially to a community like Haida Gwaii because we know how isolated they are, and how much they rely on us for groceries and everything else.”

In a statement on BC Ferries’ website, company president and CEO Mark Collins repeated that measures are in place to combat the spread of the virus aboard vessels.

“Crews have been taking, and will continue to take, extra measures to clean and disinfect all touch points,” he said. Cleaning is focused on common areas and locations that are touched frequently throughout the day, including tables, handrails, payment pin pads, door handles, and elevator buttons. Cleaning protocols in all washroom facilities have also been stepped up, Collins stated.

He appealed to passengers to maintain sanitary precautions by washing their hands regularly during sailing, or to stay home if sick.

– with files from Quinn Bender

