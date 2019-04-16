Rudi Winter has been identified by Penticton residents as one of the four people that was shot and killed on Monday. (Facebook photo)

Penticton residents in shock, grieve the loss of four killed in shooting spree

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

A Penticton resident said one of the men who was fatally shot in Penticton was the type of guy to pull up a barstool and have a good chat with.

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who were shot and died on Monday.

READ MORE: Four dead, one in custody falling Penticton shooting spree

“I knew him a little bit, he was part of a group of regulars that would hang out at Bar One and have a beer. He was a bit of fixture there that after a day at work he would be there or would show up,” said Daryl Clarke, vice chair of the Penticton Industrial Development Association.

Clarke said he last saw Winter about two weeks ago and described him as being a “nice guy.”

“No one deserves this to happen to them, especially over a trivial thing like a neighbourhood argument,” said Clarke, who added that the last time he spoke with Winter it seemed as though everything was fine in his world.

Police have not confirmed any motive in connection to the incident.

On Tuesday, John Brittain was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder.

READ MORE: Penticton man charged with murder following shooting spree

Supt. Ted De Jager said four people were found dead in three locations within a five-kilometre radius. RCMP confirmed that it was two men and two women that were killed.

Clarke said he was at a self-serve bottled water business just up the street from where Winter was killed on Lakeview Street and Heales Avenue.

“I heard shots and a woman scream and thought someone had been shot. I jumped in my vehicle right away and went home, just around the corner and about 30 seconds later heard the sirens,” said Clarke.

Clarke has lived in Penticton for almost 30 years and is shocked by the incident.

“It makes feel sick that this happened in a town the size of Penticton. I have lived here since 1990, things like this don’t happen in Penticton,” he said. “I think police did a phenomenal job dealing with shootings at both ends town and something else going on at a motel.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s deadly past: Penticton shooting one of the worst massacres in provincial history
Next story
Lottery kiosks in B.C. pubs, bars turned off after identical ticket problem

Just Posted

OP-ED: Striking a balance with the oil tanker moratorium

Dennis Patterson, Senator for Nunavut, on protecting Canada’s environment and economy with Bill C-48

Over $70,000 in grants for crime prevention on the North Coast

Three organizations on Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert and Bella Coola will receive support

MP Nathan Cullen to testify at oil tanker ban committee hearings

Senators travel to Prince Rupert and Terrace as part of fact-finding mission on Bill C-48

Students find their voices at inaugural forum in Prince Rupert

Charles Hays Secondary School students organized Student Voice for their peers on April 11

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

VIDEO: Prince Rupert’s Active Living Fair

3rd Avenue was cordened off for the Pop-up Prince Repert event

Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Organizers have hired rap singer Cypress Hill to headline the 2019 festival

800 former youth in care are using B.C.’s free post-secondary tuition program

Program launched in 2017 for students up to the age of 26 to attend post-secondary institutions

B.C. prosecutors get new guidelines for dealing with Indigenous accused

‘Bias, racism and systemic discrimination’ in criminal justice

Penticton residents in shock, grieve the loss of four killed in shooting spree

Rudi Winter was one of four people, two men and two women, who died in Penticton on Monday

Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’: B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire

Blaze that gutted historic cathedral called ‘one of the saddest things I have seen in my life’

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

Most Read