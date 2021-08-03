FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

FILE - This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Pentagon on lockdown after shooting near Metro station

Multiple gunshots heard near the vicinity

Gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was placed on lockdown.

The Arlington County Fire Department reported “multiple patients,” but it wasn’t immediately clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted. The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building, which is in Arlington County, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot.

Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter.”

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” The agency responsible for security at the building, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, tweeted shortly before noon that the scene of the incident was secure, though there was no announcement that the lockdown had been lifted. The agency said the shooting area was still “an active crime scene.”

The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City.

Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to a police investigation.

—Lolita C. Baldor And Sagar Meghani, The Associated Press

USA

Previous story
West Kootenay man spends 24 hours fighting wildfire with plastic bag
Next story
Feds, province announce $5.7M for 9 infrastructure projects in northern B.C.

Just Posted

The Telus proposed location for a new cell tower near Wilson Ave. along Highway 16 is the ideal for enhanced service, Liz Sauve communications and public manager at Telus said on July 30. The city denied the construction at the location citing aesthetic concerns for the city gateway. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Telus said tower location nixed by city council is the ideal one for enhanced service

A row of roses at adorning the promenade at Rotary Waterfront Park in Prince Rupert wait to be cascaded into the water in memory of tugboat captain Troy Pearson, at his harbour memorial service on July 31. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
A row of roses and a circle of boats mark tugboat captain’s memorial

Prince Rupert Port Authority announced on July 30, its partnership with Prince Rupert Garden Club to fund and build a new greenhouse at the Sunken Gardens to enable learning opportunities for city residents. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Greenhouse to plant the seeds of education

Prince Rupert Community Foundation donated more than $40, 000 to several city organizations from the legacy fund started in 2011. (Photo: submitted)
More than $41,000 donated in funding bonanza