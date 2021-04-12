Pembina celebrates opening of operations in Prince Rupert

Pembina Prince Rupert Terminal celebrated the opening of operations on April 12 in a virtual online ceremony with President and CEO Mick Dilger and Manager of Communications and Media Affair Tasha Cadotte commemorating the ribbon-cutting. (Photo: Supplied)

A virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by Pembina Prince Rupert Terminal on April 12 to celebrate the opening of operations and the inaugural shipment of liquified petroleum gas from the Watson Island terminal.

The first load of liquified petroleum gas was exported out of the facility on April 9.

President and CEO of Pembina Mick Dilger said the Prince Rupert terminal represents many firsts for Pembina.

“First project on the B.C. west coast, our first propane export terminal, and our first marine terminal construction. It’s such an exciting day for us and we couldn’t be more proud.”

“The Prince Rupert terminal project has been an incredible story. What makes it the most incredible is not just that it’s our story, but it’s everyone’s story,” Dilger said. “From 2018 through 2019, until recently, having invested approximately $12 million on the remediation process [we’ve transformed] a site on Watson island to a new industrial development.”

Dilger said with the potential 25,000 barrels a day of propane being transported, the P.R. terminal port is a key export location for propane in Western Canada using 100 car-unit trains.

“We supply safe and secure delivery of energy that powers people’s lives, mainly in North America, but now with this project, it’s all over the world. I’ve been waiting to say ‘all over the world’ for 10 years since we started this program,” Dilger said.

“The Prince Rupert propane export terminal will increase the competitiveness of Western Canada’s propane producers and strengthen Canada’s position as a reliable supplier of low-cost energy to the world,” Seamus O’Regan Jr., minister of natural resources said. “Diversifying export markets for Canadian natural resources creates jobs for our proud energy workers.”

READ MORE: Pembina ships first vessel of LPG out of Prince Rupert

Jennifer Rice MLA for the North Coast said the Prince Rupert propane export terminal is an example of another successful investment initiative in the region that supports future growth and sustainable development in northern B.C.

“Pembina has been a great community partner and neighbour to us. It is both encouraging and a great relief to support a project that will create meaningful employment opportunities and see brownfield sites like Watson Island remediated to serve our community once again.”

The unique online commemoration complete with a virtual tour of the facility was attended by invited guests and VIPs.

“For the ribbon-cutting, since we weren’t able to gather in person due to the pandemic, we got creative with an online event that incorporated special guests from the community and industry partners,” Justine Lissack senior media advisor for Pembina, said.

“Around 300 people tuned in online to see remarks from Mayor Lee Brain of the City of Prince Rupert, speeches from Pembina’s President and CEO Mick Dilger, and Jaret Sprott, senior vice president and chief operating officer,” Lissack said.

READ MORE: Pembina donates to Prince Rupert Fire Dept.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on