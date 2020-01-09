Pembina announces expansion for Prince Rupert LPG Export Terminal

Construction at Prince Rupert’s LPG Export Terminal is continuing on track, with Pembina now saying an expansion to the facility is in the works.

Pembina is aiming to be able to provide export services at its Watson Island terminal by the second half of 2020. Heavy interest in the facility led Pembina to further announce an expansion of the Prince Rupert facility, which the company says will increase their propane export capacity to around 40,000 barrels per day. Prior to expansion, the terminal is expected to export up to 25,000 bpd. The project will cost approximately $175 million, with the aim of having it operational by the first half of 2023.

The increased capacity from this expansion will closely match the proposed fractionation facility’s propane production for Northeast B.C., and the in-service dates would be closely aligned, according to Pembina. The expansion will be subject to any appropriate regulatory and environmental approvals.

