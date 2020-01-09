Construction at Pembina’s Redwater Fractionation and Storage Facility. (Pembina Pipelines photo)

Pembina announces expansion for Prince Rupert LPG Export Terminal

Propane export capacity will increase significantly

Construction at Prince Rupert’s LPG Export Terminal is continuing on track, with Pembina now saying an expansion to the facility is in the works.

Pembina is aiming to be able to provide export services at its Watson Island terminal by the second half of 2020. Heavy interest in the facility led Pembina to further announce an expansion of the Prince Rupert facility, which the company says will increase their propane export capacity to around 40,000 barrels per day. Prior to expansion, the terminal is expected to export up to 25,000 bpd. The project will cost approximately $175 million, with the aim of having it operational by the first half of 2023.

The increased capacity from this expansion will closely match the proposed fractionation facility’s propane production for Northeast B.C., and the in-service dates would be closely aligned, according to Pembina. The expansion will be subject to any appropriate regulatory and environmental approvals.

READ MORE: Pembina earns $664M for second quarter, Prince Rupert Watson Island project over budget

READ MORE: Property assessments up in Prince Rupert, down in Port Edward

READ MORE: B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Alex Kurial | Journalist
Alex Kurial 
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Just Posted

Pembina announces expansion for Prince Rupert LPG Export Terminal

Propane export capacity will increase significantly

Veterinarian shortage creates pet predicaments

Veterinarian shortage creates problems for pets and owners

What the Wet’suwet’en case says about how Canadian courts address Indigenous law

The First Nations in the area are protesting the 670-kilometre pipeline

Derailment forces VIA passenger train cancellation

Refunds being offered to passengers

Fuel tank fire at Moresby

Second world war fuel tank ignites in the Moresby area of Prince Rupert

Iran believed to have shot down airliner, perhaps by mistake: Trudeau

Prime Minister tells media the strike that killed all onboard could have been unintentional

WEB POLL: Do you think smudging ceremonies should be performed in schools?

B.C. Supreme Court rules Indigenous smudging ceremony not a violation of religious rights

Cariboo businesswoman and staff combine talents to help fire-stricken Australia

Courtney Vreeman has designed ‘Australia Strong’ T-shirt, Mandee Beaulieu created wildlife prints

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social assistance overhaul

Other changes include nixing clause that said people must be financially independent for two years

Terrace Standard reporter says goodbye

Brittany Gervais continues journalism adventure in Alberta

‘Full of smiles’: Friend mourns Iran plane crash victim who wanted to build a life in Canada

Delaram Dadashnejad was studying to become a dietician

Senior Vancouver cop dismissed for relationship with subordinate

Const. Nicole Chan died in January, sparking an investigation into the misconduct

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

Most Read