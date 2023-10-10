Paw prints in cooking oil lead Clearwater RCMP to furry suspect

A bear dipped in cooking oil was at the centre of an unusual mischief complaint in Clearwater last month.

On Sept. 25 at 10:50 a.m. a local restaurateur called the RCMP to report a mischief complaint that had occurred overnight at his restaurant, said Sgt. Grant Simpson.

It was reported to Mounties that an unknown person dumped oil around the perimeter of the building. There was no damage done and no surveillance available.

Clearwater RCMP Const. Meyer attended and spoke to the restaurateur about the process to dispose of his cooking oil from the restaurant. The large oil bin did not have a cover on it, which had previously been ripped off by a bear and which now required replacement.

“Const. Meyer observed a print of a bear’s hind foot in the oil,” noted Simpson in his weekly police report to the community, located north of Kamloops. “It appears that the bear fell into the large bin, got soaked in oil and climbed out smearing oil all over the place.”

Cont. Meyer advised the restaurateur to get the bin fixed as soon as possible due to the easy accessibility to animals. Thw mischief report was deemed unfounded, said Simpson.

