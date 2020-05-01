Quick thinking and fast action staved off a boat fire at the Prince Rupert Rowing and Club on April 29. Aaron Sims, paving foreman with Adventure Construction, relied on his fire extinguisher and safety training to assist in eliminating a boat fire at the marina. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Paving contractor saves boat in Prince Rupert marina

With proper safety training, fire was extinguished

The quick thinking and fast action of a local contractor assisted in staving off potential major damage to numerous boats at the Prince Rupert Rowing and Yacht Club Marina on April 29, high-lighting the importance of having proper fire extinguisher training.

Aaron Sims, paving foreman for Adventure Construction, was just starting his shift at 8 a.m., paving the first job of the year, at the yacht club, when he was alerted to the someone yelling there was a fire and smoke coming from one of the boats moored in the marina below.

“I’ve got a couple of fire extinguishers in the truck. I grabbed my big fire extinguishers and just ran down there and put the fire extinguisher on it.”

“There was a guy on the boat. He was there with a garden hose. He had a couple of small fire extinguishers, but he had exhausted those already,” Sims said.

READ MORE: Provincial funds set detachment on fire

“There’s two hatches there, one was open in the back and I could see they were working…there, so I did the other half. I shot about half my fire extinguisher off and then jumped in the cab and got a good spray and did the other half,” Sims said of the fire located in the engine room.

Sims credited the company he works for as being strong with safety and providing him proper training.

“It is number one all the time. They train you and make sure you have all your equipment,” Sims said.

“Just the other day, I had a safety meeting with my crew. This is the first job of the year, so safety was one of the first things on the list,” Sims said, noting he always packs two fire extinguishers and safety kits in his truck at all times.

Sims supervisor, Kelly Adam, project manager at Adventure Construction, said Sims saved the day.

“With his action and safety training he was able to save the boat from further damage, as well as save the other boats around it. He was awesome.”

Deputy Fire Chief, Chad Copper, said that fast action and proper training are key components to assisting with suppressing a fire.

‘With a fire that is in the early stages of development, a person that is competent, has received instruction and training on how to operate a fire extinguisher safely, is highly effective at suppressing a fire,” Cooper said.

“When we respond to potentially a boat fire, we expect the worst and plan accordingly for it. Boats are flammable and they usually contain a lot of fuel, they have a lot of confined spaces on them.”

“The biggest misconception about fire extinguishers is people assume that there are there for them to fight a fire, but, that is only if you have been trained on how to use it and know the application for it,” Cooper said.

“Who knows what would have happened. You hope nothing would have happened, but the fire could have engulfed the boat probably. As the boss, I had the extinguishers, I have the training, there was an opportunity there, I am not going to sit back and just (leave it)… any one else would have done it,” Sims said.

“Definitely, his quick action in realizing there was a fire and his quick thinking with activating 911 right away, then grabbing the extinguisher and containing the fire potentially saved that boat from extensive fire damage,” Cooper said.

The Prince Rupert Fire Department offer training to local businesses on proper knowledge and use of fire extinguishers on an appointment basis.

READ MORE:Prince Rupert Fire Department hits the schools for Fire Prevention Week

 
K-J Millar | Journalist 
Send K-J email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

t

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered
Next story
Emergency lights and sirens blaze the way to retirement

Just Posted

Emergency lights and sirens blaze the way to retirement

After more than 37 years ER nurse scrubs out

Paving contractor saves boat in Prince Rupert marina

With proper safety training, fire was extinguished

Demonstrators gather near Prince Rupert ferry terminal to say ‘Haida Gwaii is closed’

More than 20 people gathered with drums and flags on Thursday; more to come

Green Ribbons for May Missing Children’s Month

City council proclaimed May as Missing Children’s Month in Prince Rupert

Fairview-Ridley connector corridor is 20 per cent complete

Connector road will eliminate heavy truck traffic in Prince Rupert core

Feds ban gun used in Montreal massacre, more than 1,500 assault-style rifles

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Hall of Fame event cancelled, B.C.’s Larry Walker to wait one more year

Walker is to be inducted with Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Bear shot, later burned in Shuswap gravel pit, sparking B.C. Conservation officers probe

A black bear killed and dumped in a Tappen gravel pit in mid-April, says BC COS.

Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

Richmond resident won’t be charged, fraud task force says

Canadian Costco shoppers not required to wear face masks like in the U.S.

Face mask requirements come into effect for U.S. stores May 4

B.C. Lions trade up to take LB Williams with 1st pick in CFL draft

B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division last season

Kitimat millwright creates 3D-printed mask straps for hospital workers

Devin Baer has 3D printed mask straps and head supports for Kitimat General Hospital workers

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

Most Read