Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document

RCMP have not said what motivated Saskatchewan attacks that left 10 people dead and 18 injured

Myles Sanderson, seen in a police handout photo, is described by police as 6 foot one inch tall and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Sanderson, who has a violent criminal record and is considered dangerous, remains on the loose, but he may be injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP

A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.

The Parole Board of Canada document from February says Myles Sanderson told the board that regular use of drugs and hard alcohol would make him “lose (his) mind” and get angry.

“Your criminal history is very concerning, including the use of violence and weapons related to your index offences, and your history of domestic violence,” said the document obtained by The Canadian Press.

RCMP have not said what motivated the attacks on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 injured on the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon. Police believe some victims were targeted but others were chosen at random.

Sanderson’s brother Damien Sanderson, also a suspect in the slayings, was found dead Monday morning on the First Nation and became the 11th fatality.

Police continue to search for Myles Sanderson and a warrant has been issued for him on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and break and enter.

Sanderson received statutory release from prison in August 2021, but it was revoked about four months later because the board said he failed to communicate with his parole supervisor.

In the document, the board said it decided to reinstate his statutory release with a reprimand.

“It is the Board’s opinion that you will not present an undue risk to society if released on statutory release and that your release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen.”

Sanderson was serving his first federal sentence of more than four years, four months and 19 days for a slew of offences including assault, assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer and robbery. In total, the document says, he has 59 criminal convictions.

Sanderson’s childhood was marked by violence, neglect and substance abuse and led to a “cycle of substance abuse, seeking out negative peers and violent behavior,” the document said. He lived between his father’s home in an urban centre and grandparents’ house on a First Nation. There was violence and abuse in both households, it said.

Sanderson started drinking and smoking marijuana at around age 12 to cope with problems, the document said. Cocaine followed soon after.

“You can be easily angered when drunk, but are a different person when sober,” the decision said.

The board said many of his crimes happened when he was in a state of intoxication.

In 2017, Sanderson went to a home where his ex-girlfriend and two children lived. The children were rushed upstairs into a bathroom and put into a tub for protection, the document said.

“You went upstairs and acted in a threatening manner, talked about the gang, and punched a hole in the bathroom door, frightening the children,” the decision said.

Sanderson fled before police arrived but a few days later he tried to fight a First Nation band store employee and threatened to kill him and burn down his parents’ house, the document said.

A few months later, Sanderson threatened an accomplice and forced him to rob a fast-food restaurant by hitting him in the head with a firearm and stomping on him, the decision said. Sanderson watched the robbery from outside.

In 2018, the board said Sanderson was drinking at a home and got angry with people he was with. It said he stabbed two of them with a fork, then attacked a man who was walking nearby and beat him until the man lost consciousness in a ditch.

Sanderson was located at his partner’s home two months later. During the arrest, he kicked an officer in the face and on the top of the head repeatedly, the decision said.

The board said Sanderson seemed to have maintained sobriety and obtained employment. He was taking part in cultural ceremonies and had found a home for his family. The board said it appeared he was making good progress on reintegrating with society.

The board said if he stayed sober his risk would be manageable. He was released with conditions to not contact his partner or children, except when necessary for parenting responsibilities.

In May, a Crime Stoppers bulletin was issued for Sanderson, warning he was unlawfully at large.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations on Monday urged anyone with information about his location to contact police.

Uncertainty about the suspect’s whereabouts is causing immeasurable stress among Indigenous families, friends and neighbours, said Chief Bobby Cameron.

“They have already gone through enough,” Cameron said. “We must do everything we can to help end this tragedy without any more loss of life.”

—Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

