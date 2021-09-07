Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, centre, along with Liberal candidates, makes a campaign stop at a steel plant during the Canadian federal election campaign in Welland, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, centre, along with Liberal candidates, makes a campaign stop at a steel plant during the Canadian federal election campaign in Welland, Ont., Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Party leaders in Central Canada as election campaign enters fourth week

More announcements expected as voting day gets closer

The main federal party leaders are in Central Canada as the election campaign enters its fourth week.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau starts the day on home turf, making an announcement in Montreal.

Later in the day, he’s due to travel to Ottawa, where he’ll participate in a virtual town hall with volunteers.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is spending a second day at his Ottawa home base, a ballroom in the Westin Hotel.

He’s scheduled to make an announcement in the morning, and hold a virtual telephone town hall with Ontario residents in the evening.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, is campaigning in Toronto, where he’s set to make an announcement on climate action this morning.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: O’Toole clarifies gun policy, leaders talk Chinese detention of Canadians on campaign

Canada Election 2021federal election

Previous story
Grizzly bear bluff charges man in Kootenay town
Next story
‘Hundreds, if not close to 1,000’ unmasked students party on B.C. university campus

Just Posted

A report of an earthquake off the Kitimat coastline on Sept. 6, proved to be a computer glitch. (Jules Jelev file Photo)
Seismologist says computer glitch led to false reports about Kitimat earthquake in B.C.

Meals grown from the produce of the community garden were available for guests at the grand opening in downtown Prince Rupert B.C., on Sept 3, 2021. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
Metlakatla First Nation and Ecotrust Canada open community garden in Prince Rupert

CIHL games for the 2021/2022 season will see a return to the local venues with the Rupert Rampage hosting the Kitimat Ice Demons on Oct. 16. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Rupert Rampage schedule released for CIHL 2021/2022 season

Lynn Cociani, Prince Rupert artist, is part of the Fantastic 5point0 collective exhibit in Prince George during September. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Heart of the City: Lynn Cociani, The abstract beauty of flowers and grief