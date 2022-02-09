UPDATE: Hwy 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace closed

Extreme amounts of water on highway due to rain causing dangerous driving conditions

Images on social media showed water covering parts of Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace. (Photo: Florence Lockyer/Facebook)

Highway 16 West from Terrace to Prince Rupert is currently closed due to inclement weather.

Extreme amounts of water due to rain is covering parts of the highway causing dangerous driving conditions. The highway is closed at the 28-mile marker heading west, until further notice, Terrace RCMP said in a media release.

Original story below

Parts of Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace are experiencing flooding, Drive BC reports as of 7:26 a.m. on Jan. 9.

The website has outlined that there is water pooling between Rainbow Avalanche Gates and Kenney St. for 108.5 kilometres, starting 29 kilometres east of Prince Rupert to Terrace.

Images and video of water covering parts of Highway 16 have emerged on social media showing the extent of the flooding.

More to come.

