Parents alerted after an attempted abduction in Prince Rupert

Parents are being advised to keep their children away from McClymont Park after someone tried to abduct a student on the trail Thursday morning.

“This morning, at approx 8:20 a.m., someone attempted to grab a middle school student who was walking through McClymont Park. Please ensure that students are not walking through this area and that students do not walk to school alone,” this was the message parents received on April 4 after the incident.

The student is fine, but RCMP and the school district are asking that parents keep their children off the trail. The suspect has been described as wearing a dark hoodie and black pants.

“Our student safety is of course our top concern and we want to ensure their continued safety when they go to and from the school,” said Irene LaPierre, superintendent for School District 52.

Police are investigating the incident, and will issue a press release later today.

If anyone has any information contact the Prince Rupert RCMP 250-627-0700 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Shannon Lough | Editor