RCMP are warning parents to keep their kids away from McClymont Park Trail after someone tried to grab a student on their way to school, on April 4. (Image by PaperENdipity/Flickr)

Parents alerted after an attempted abduction in Prince Rupert

RCMP are investigating the incident that occurred on McClymont Park Trail on April 4

Parents are being advised to keep their children away from McClymont Park after someone tried to abduct a student on the trail Thursday morning.

“This morning, at approx 8:20 a.m., someone attempted to grab a middle school student who was walking through McClymont Park. Please ensure that students are not walking through this area and that students do not walk to school alone,” this was the message parents received on April 4 after the incident.

The student is fine, but RCMP and the school district are asking that parents keep their children off the trail. The suspect has been described as wearing a dark hoodie and black pants.

“Our student safety is of course our top concern and we want to ensure their continued safety when they go to and from the school,” said Irene LaPierre, superintendent for School District 52.

Police are investigating the incident, and will issue a press release later today.

If anyone has any information contact the Prince Rupert RCMP 250-627-0700 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

MORE: RCMP briefs

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink
Next story
250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off Hwy 16

Just Posted

Parents alerted after an attempted abduction in Prince Rupert

RCMP are investigating the incident that occurred on McClymont Park Trail on April 4

Wolverine’s eco-fuel station for cargo ships takes a big step forward

The business would provide low-sulphur fuel to container ships within the Port of Prince Rupert

Annita McPhee joins race for NDP nomination

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP hopeful is a three-term president of the Tahltan Central Government

In Our Opinion: A spring clean for Prince Rupert

Numerous renovations, new businesses, development at the port, the outlook for 2019 is promising

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

Nisga’a speakers in Prince Rupert silent no more

MULTIMEDIA: Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society hosts its first Blessing Feast

Municipal staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say B.C. ‘creep catcher’

Bob Andrews is on leave from his position with the Township of Langley

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts Shuswap opposition

Chase area residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

B.C. man who fought sexual exploitation convicted of sexually assaulting woman

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault during Saanich break in

Most Read