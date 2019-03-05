Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, Tuesday March 5, 2019, to mark the fiftieth anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Britain’s senior royals have gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the investiture of Prince Charles as the Prince of Wales.

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday by Queen Elizabeth II.

READ MORE: Heir’s big birthday: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

Charles was joined by his wife, Camilla, his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives, Kate and Meghan.

The 70-year-old Charles was formally invested with the title Prince of Wales at a ceremony at Caernarfon Castle by his mother, the queen, in 1969.

The investiture regalia he wore that day was on display at the celebration.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Russian business man with ties to Trump accused of hacking
Next story
PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Just Posted

Coastal Classic hockey showcases Tim Bit skills

Novice players from Prince Rupert to Smithers hit the ice at the civic centre to have some fun

City creates derelict car removal program

Residents of Prince Rupert are encouraged to take part in vehicle spring cleaning

Warburtons will rehabilitate Neptune Inn with a twist

Couple is conceptualizing the project while waiting to get back on the Prince Rupert council agenda

50-year-old woman struck at crosswalk on McBride St.

Driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in Prince Rupert on March 1

Benefits alliance to hire full-time manager

Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance’s goal is more money from the province for local governments

Nisga’a student’s original play selected in B.C. competition

Miranda Baker wrote To Grow Up based on her own experience with racism in Prince Rupert

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

A series of items made the company’s list of the most outrageous items riders have forgotten

Search continues for suspect after officers hit by car in Burnaby

The car has been recovered, but a search for the driver continues

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Could Vancouver’s 4/20 gathering be held at the PNE?

Public consultation held about relocating from Sunset Beach

Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

Treasury Board president writes in open letter she’s leaving because of SNC-Lavalin affair fallout

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2003

B.C. legal aid lawyers say province must boost funding or they’ll strike

Representatives will ask members to vote in favour of withdrawing services starting on April 1

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Most Read