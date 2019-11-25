The Prince Rupert Fire Department puts out a pickup truck that had gone ablaze on Drake Crescent on Monday morning. (PRFD photo)

Pair of fires ignite in Prince Rupert on Monday morning

Prince Rupert Fire Department says both incidents are under investigation

A pair of fires sprung up in Prince Rupert on Monday morning, but thankfully both were put out without any injuries.

The first fire happened at approximately 5:45 a.m. in the 700-block of Lotbiniere St. near the Prince Rupert Middle School. A structure fire broke out in the basement of a residential building, drawing firefighters to the scene. They were able to safely put out the fire in the basement, preventing its spread to the upper levels of the house. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Later, at around 11 a.m. firefighters received an alert of a pickup truck on fire in a residential parking lot on Drake Crescent. Firefighters managed to put out the fire, but the truck was destroyed. This incident is also under investigation, and also had no injuries.

