Overturned trailer removed from Scott Road

Crews from NCGS Crane and Heavy Jaul services removed a trailer flipped on its side on Highway 16 on June 29. (Submitted photo)

An overturned trailer was removed from the intersection of Scott Road and Highway 16 at approximately 3:40 p.m. on June 29.

According to RCMP reports, the trailer was flipped onto its side at approximately 7:20 p.m. on June 29 after the truck pulling it turned from Highway 16 onto Scott Street. Crews from NCSG Crane and Heavy Haul services were called to the site where they removed the trailer.

According to Prince Rupert RCMP Sgt. Dave Uppal, local officers responded to the incident and the matter is under investigation.

