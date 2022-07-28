Overnight shooting under investigation in Williams Lake

Public asked to stay away from Pigeon and Twelfth avenues

Williams Lake RCMP are on scene at the corner of Pigeon Avenue and Twelfth Avenue as a major police investigation is underway Thursday morning (July 28). Two arrests have been made so far. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Updated at 9:55 a.m.

The North District Emergency Response Team (ERT) is on its way to Williams Lake to assist with an unfolding police investigation related to a shooting in Williams Lake Thursday morning (July 28).

Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to stay away from the corner of Pigeon and Twelfth avenues.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed police are on scene and those roads are closed to traffic in that area at this time.

Witnesses say police are honing in on a home on the corner of Pigeon Avenue, with two arrests already made shortly after their arrival after 8 a.m.

Police can be heard over a loud speaker saying the occupants located in a home on Pigeon Avenue are “under arrest for discharging a firearm with intent and unauthorized possession of a firearm. Come on out of the house with your hands up. Do it now.”

Byron confirmed the incident is connected to a shooting that took place on Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake just before 3 a.m.

No one was injured in this latest shooting, confirm police.

The ERT team has responded to assist Williams Lake RCMP several times in the last few months. The latest response July 10 is under investigation following the death of a man who is believed to have died by suicide.

More to come

