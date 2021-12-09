Massive hydroelectric turbines leaving Prince Rupert and heading to the Site C Dam in Fort St. John will force Highway 16 closures during the next several nights.

Drivers can expect overnight delays on Highway 16 between Prince Rupert and Terrace, due to the transport of the oversized load from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Dec. 9.

The oversized cargo requires a full closure on sections of the highway. This ensures the safe transport of cargo and the safety of motorists, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure stated, on Dec. 9.

“All closures are scheduled during times of expected low traffic volumes to reduce the impact on travellers”, the ministry stated.

“The whole route has been carefully measured, right down to rock faces and corners lasered to ensure precise data and computer-simulated turns have been calculated,” Cara Craig director of sales for Omega Morgan told The Northern View, when the first turbines in 2021 were moved.

There were a total of six turbines being manufactured in Brazil and shipped to Prince Rupert for the across province cartage to their final destination.

“Every precaution is taken to ensure its safe voyage and to reduce the impact on the motoring public and road systems as much as possible, she said.

A dual-lane perimeter deck truck and trailer carrying the turbine load is 81m long and 7.98 m wide and just over 770,000 lbs (349,367 kg) from tip to tail. There is one truck pulling the trailer, and two trucks pushing to accommodate for the weight, The Northern View previously reported in January 2021.

Further closures along the route will be from Topley to Prince George on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.; Prince George to Highway 97 at Bear Lake Sunday, Dec. 12, from midnight to 5 a.m; and Highway 97 from Bear Lake to Highway 29 just north of Chetwynd at Jackfish Lake Road, Monday, Dec. 13, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The scheduled road delays are subject to change due to a number of factors, including weather and road conditions.

Drivers can check DriveBC.ca for the most up-to-date information before travel. Motorists are reminded to obey posted speed limits, traffic control devices, and flag persons.

with files from K-J Millar

READ MORE: Massive turbines for Site C unloaded in Prince Rupert

READ MORE: Second of two giant turbines and multi-vehicle convoy hit the road to Site C Dam

Norman Galimski | Journalist