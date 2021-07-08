A power outage affecting several spots in Prince Rupert and Port Edward has left over 8020 BC Hydro customers without electricity on July 8. (BC Hydro)

Over 8000 BC Hydro customers affected by power outage in Prince Rupert

Crews on site to address transmission circuit failure, said BC Hydro

A power outage affecting several spots in Prince Rupert and Port Edward has left over 8020 BC Hydro customers without electricity on July 8.

The outage began at 3:33 p.m. in some areas of Prince Rupert and electricity is yet to be restored as of 4:09 p.m.

The outage resulted from a transmission circuit failure and BC Hydro is further investigating the cause, said Dave Mosure, northern community relations manager.

Crews have been assigned to the sites, however there is no estimated time yet as to when power will be restored, said Mosure.

