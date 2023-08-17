B.C. Premier David Eby says the provincial government will provide all possible support to neighbouring Northwest Territories. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

‘Our hearts are the with the people of the Northwest Territories’: Eby

B.C. pledges to provide all possible support as Yellowknife is ordered to evacuate

B.C. has pledged to support people affected by wildfires in neighbouring Northwest Territories.

Premier David Eby late Wednesday said his government is working actively with the territorial government and other western provinces to offer all available support.

“Canadians stand together in hard times and B.C. is ready to help the people of the Northwest Territories, just as other provinces have assisted us in times of need,” he said.

Government will provide additional details of B.C.’s support as they become available, he added.

“Our hearts are with the people of the Northwest Territories,” Eby said.

RELATED: Yellowknife to evacuate by Friday as wildfires burn across NWT

The pledge of support comes after officials in the Northwest Territories Wednesday ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires are burning outside the city borders.

The order affects some 20,000 residents, who must leave the city by Friday noon, and comes after the territorial government had declared a state of emergency as some 200 wildfires are burning across the territory.

Authorities have also ordered the evacuation of Hay River, a community of 3,000 on the Great Slave Lake.

